Peut-être passé inaperçu il y quelques mois, le gouvernement de la partie hollandaise de Saint-Martin, à sa tête Mr Holiday, a ordonnancé le 1er Juillet… National Public Holiday
En néerlandais, 1 juli : Dag van de Bevrijding dan wel Emancipation Day, en 7 articles et « Au nom de la Reine ! »
And to read a bit more :
- Emancipation Day, A Triumph of Humanity to Cherish and Preserve, in « The Governor’s speeches »
- Letter: An early perspective on the call to make July 1 a “national” holiday, in « Today, the Newspaper for Country St. Maarten »
- Governor Holiday: “We have corrected that omission”, again in « Today, the Newspaper for Country St. Maarten »
- Emancipation Day: A celebration, commemoration of freedom won, in « The Daily Herald »
- The Legend of One-Tete Lohkay, again in « The Daily Herald »
- Emancipation Day Message July 1st, 2012 By the Leader of the United Peoples (UP) Party Theo Heyliger, in St. Maarten Island Time.Com
- Slavery and emancipation on St. Maarten, from The St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation
- The July Tree – A royal flowering fit for Emancipation Day 2012, in SxmInfo L’info libre de Saint Martin